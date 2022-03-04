There has been a festival in town since the 1980s and for a good while its home was the Mill at the Pier.

These days its base has been the Robin Park Sports Centre where the event runs until the night of Saturday March 5.

Here are some photographic memories from over the decades. Cheers!

Wigan Beer Festival 2012 - real ale fans enjoy their favourite tipple.

2. Wigan Beer Festival 2012 - real ale fans enjoy their favourite tipple. Wigan Beer Festival 2012 - real ale fans enjoy their favourite tipple. Photo: Gary Brunskill Photo Sales

LtR: Kath Ashurst, Tracey Hughes, Janet Hall, Carly Miller at the launch of the Wigan Beer Festival, Robin Park, Wigan.

Meet the "Knights of Longshanks" the Wigan group who have had a beer brewed and named after them at this years eleventh annual Wigan Beer Festival. They are (front John Cross, Andrew Morris, Martin Dumican and Ian Morris) pictured sampling the brew at Wigan Pier this week