A celebration of the armed forces got under way with the raising of a flag in Wigan town centre.

Wigan’s mayor Coun Jenny Bullen was joined by councillors and Wigan Council representatives for the event at Believe Square on Monday.

It came ahead of Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday and is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community, from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.

There will be a host of celebrations in Wigan town centre.

Coun Susan Gambles, Mayor's consort Coun Andrew Bullen, Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, Coun Keith Cunliffe, director of public health Rachael Musgrave and Coun Martyn Smethurst, lead member for armed forces and veterans, at the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag on Believe Square

It will begin with a military parade at Mesnes Park at 11am, followed by fun for all the family on Standishgate, including military vehicles and displays, themed activities, music entertainment, artisan market, fun fair and climbing wall.

The event is free to attend but some activities may incur a small charge.

Wigan’s Armed Forces HQ will be highlighting the support and opportunities available throughout this week.