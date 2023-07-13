The fortunate player won a life-changing £50,000 on Monday July 10, which also coincided with Club 3000’s celebration of operating since July 2021.

While playing the evening session, the regular customer attended with her husband and saw all her numbers come up in the National Bingo Game, scooping the jackpot in the process: a timely present as she celebrated her 79th birthday.

After playing for a number of years, she is now a regular at Club 3000 in Wigan, attending twice a week often with her husband.

The lucky winner scooped the £50,000 prize on her 79th birthday.

The lucky winner, who does not want to be identified, has not decided how she will spend her winnings. But she said: “I never thought I’d win the big prize, I love coming to the club it is like one big family. I just love everything about bingo – and the wonderful staff at this club who are always so welcoming”.

Club 3000 Wigan Manager Alex Whitmore said: “We were all so excited to celebrate her birthday with such a huge win. Yet again the atmosphere in the club was electric, everyone was so happy for our winner and all the customers and staff celebrated with her, we can’t wait for the party where she will officially receive her presentation cheque for £50,000!