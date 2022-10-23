Bishop Steven Evans of Orrell-based Living Faith Church was presented with a cross which had been blessed and given to Rev Christopher Hughes by His Holiness Pope Francis during a visit to Rome.

The church was hosting The International Christian Church Network's (TICCN) conference with delegates from as far afield as the USA.

Rev Christopher Hughes (left) with Bishop Steven Evans after presenting him with the cross from His Holiness The Pope

Among those present was Bishop Michael Fleming – otherwise known as Pastor Mick from the Church on the Street in Burnley whom Bishop Steven consecrated and bishop and whose book Blown Away is currently number one on Amazon.

Also in attendance were Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Christine Kirk DL and the BBC's special correspondent Ed Thomas who were both guest speakers.

Bishop Steven said he was deeply moved to have received the gift and that he would treasure it for the rest of his life.

Rev Christopher Evans receives the cross from Pope Francis

