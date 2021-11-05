Wigan bonfire party jumps the Guy Fawkes gun

A rocket detonates over the Crown at New Springs

Scores of visitors descended on the Crown pub at New Springs for an event which not only featured a warming bonfire and firework display but also a small fairground, several staffs and pizzas to go with the beverages from the nearby hostelry.

Amateur photographer and wigantoday reader Chris Winstanley, who took these images, said: "It was a fantastic turn-out. There were people packed both sides of the road and the car park was choker block.

"The traffic was nose to tail on the main road and there was no parking to be had in the vicinity.

Large crowds gathered for the display

"The atmosphere was great, everyone in a festive mood despite the bitter cold, but not if you were lucky enough to get a spot at the front near the fire."

Aspull New Springs councillor Laura Flynn and her daughters Jessica and Grace were among the onlookers