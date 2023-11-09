A former Wigan reporter is looking to make the news with a book that will benefit a good cause.

Frank Malley’s latest novel, The Killing Circle, hit the shelves this week with all royalties going to a cancer charity.

The book is set in London and is Malley’s third and final novel in the Emily Stearn thriller series.

Frank Malley with his latest novel, The Killing Circle

“I particularly enjoyed writing this one because the research took me to some of London’s iconic landmarks. I even had a day out with my wife, Carole, in one of London’s famous cemeteries, appreciating the architecture and spotting memorials to famous writers and celebrities.

"Not the most romantic venue, perhaps, but surprisingly she said the walk through social history was one of the best day’s out she’d had in ages.”

Malley, born and raised in Wallgate and a former pupil of St John Rigby College, Orrell, worked for the old Evening Post and Chronicle before leaving Wigan for a job on the Daily Express newspaper in Fleet Street, but remembers his home town fondly.

He has written eight books and one of his highlights as an author was returning to Wigan for a book signing at Waterstone’s in the Grand Arcade.

“The publisher had organised a signing for Simply the Best, my book on the story of Wigan rugby’s eight Challenge Cup wins in a row at Wembley. The shop was packed with Wigan fans and we sold every copy of the book in store.”

Six years on, the book still sells well with royalties benefitting the Joining Jack charity.

His latest novel sees his female main character infiltrating a gang of female mercenaries who are intent on uncovering the UK’s defence secrets.

“It is darker and grittier than The 13th Assassin and The Hit List, the other books in the series, yet packed with intelligent code-breaking, lots of twists, plenty of action and suspense. The publisher, Sharpe Books, is releasing a box-set of the series, entitled Code Breaker, in time for Christmas.”

In his spare time, Malley drives an NHS ambulance car transporting cancer patients requiring radiotherapy treatment. All royalties from his novels go to the Bedford Hospital and Friends Charity,

The Killing Circle is available in e-book and paperback from Amazon.