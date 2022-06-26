The body of Gunner Sophie Madden was discovered by Kent police at Overhill Training Centre, St Martin's Plain, near Folkestone, on the morning of June 10.

An inquest has been opened in Maidstone after police earlier announced there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Tributes have been paid to the young woman who was in the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

Sophie Madden

A regimental spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that the Regiment must announce the death of Gunner Sophie Madden on 10 June 2022.

"Gunner Madden was a highly valued member of D Battery RHA.

"Her resilience and professionalism were an example to us all, and will live on as her legacy here and across the Gunner family.

"Our thoughts are with her family and ask that they are given space at this difficult time.”

On Facebook Jodiemay wrote: “Your smile and your laugh lit up any room without fail. So many memories I will cherish forever.

“Rest easy beautiful girl. You are missed and loved beyond words.”

Another Facebook user wrote: “That is absolutely tragic. Very saddened to hear such terrible news.

“Thoughts and condolences to her family and friends. RIP young lady, may you rest in peace.”

The inquest heard Sophie was born in Wigan and was based at Albemarle Barracks, in Stamfordham, Northumberland.

The hearing was adjourned pending further inquiries.