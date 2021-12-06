Wigan-born singer to perform the national anthem at the Ashes opener in Oz

For singer Shelley Davies will sing God Save the Queen to launch the Ashes series at the Brisbane Cricket Ground this week.

Millions of viewing and listening fans plus a predicted packed house at "The Gabba" will here the 34-year-old perform England's national anthem.

Having moved to Oz as a seven-year-old back in 1994 and since forged a successful singing career, Shelley is far more used to launching into her adopted country's anthem.

Shelley Davies

But her parents Gary and Christine have been trumpeting the honour on social media, and Shelley says she is hugely proud to be performing at the cricket series curtain raiser.

She said: "It is my absolute pleasure to confirm I will be singing the British national anthem at the televised opening of the 2021 Ashes series on December 8 at Woolloongabba Stadium in Brisbane.

"It's been a privilege to sing the Aussie anthem many times throughout my career: I this country and I living here.

"However, you can take the girl out of Wigan, but you can't take Wigan out of the girl!

England warming up at The Gabba this week

"So this time around I am singing God Save The Queen to honour my homeland and I really hope I do all my nearest and dearest proud

"I feel quite emotional about this! It's definitely a special one for me."

Shelley lived in Whiteside Avenue, Springfield, and attended St Andrew's CE Primary School until she and her family emigrated nearly 28 years ago.