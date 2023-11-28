Wigan borough band thanks fans for support and confirms new tour dates
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lottery Winners posted a statement to social media earlier this week with the news that upcoming dates of their tour would have to be postponed after they received unspecified “tragic news”.
Dates affected included London, Leeds and Sheffield while updates would be given for Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle.
The Lottery Winners said: “We’re truly sorry for any inconvenience caused and we appreciate your understanding and sympathy at this diffidcult time.”
Another statement was later posted in which they acknowledged the overwhelming response of fans and announced that unfortunately the remaining dates of the tour would have to be rescheduled.
New dates run from January 11 to January 19 with the final leg in Manchester at the O2 Apollo already being sold out. Tickets remain for Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow and London.
All tickets remain vaild if previously bought and anyone unable to attend the rearranged date can request a refund from point of purchase.
The Lottery Winners said: “We truly hope you can still join us, and again, we thank you for understanding from the bottom of our hearts. We’re so lucky to have you all standing by our side.”
Fans showed their support in numbers, one said: “Damn fine excuse to extend my 50th celebrations for an extra few weeks!
Now it's time for you all to relax and recuperate. Do what you need to do and Start Again next year. See you on 19th January. Sending love to you all.”
Another said: “Thank you for rescheduling the remaining dates. Take some time to concentrate on yourselves and get through this. We will be there on the 19 January to support you and help raise the roof of the Apollo. Sending love, hugs, thought and positivity now and always. Your family - your fans.”
The fourpiece had its first UK number one album earlier this year with Anxiety Replacement Therapy which had musical icons such as Boy George and Shaun Ryder featuring.
Another announcement has since come with the news that they’ll support Canadian rock band Nickelback at the AO Arena as part of their Get Rollin world tour. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday December 1 at 10am.