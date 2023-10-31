News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough care village celebrates Hallowe'en

A Wigan borough care village has been getting into the spooky spirit.
By Sian Jones
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:59 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:59 GMT
Apartment tenants, Paul and MurielApartment tenants, Paul and Muriel
Apartment tenants, Paul and Muriel

Residents and staff at Belong in Atherton have been dressing up for Hallowe’en.

The dementia specialist hosted a party for its customers and invited the local community to enjoy an afternoon tea, live entertainment, fancy dress and dancing.

Residents also had a pumpkin carving competition complete with traditional and non-traditional designs which were put on display for the occasion.

