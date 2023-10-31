Wigan borough care village celebrates Hallowe'en
A Wigan borough care village has been getting into the spooky spirit.
Residents and staff at Belong in Atherton have been dressing up for Hallowe’en.
The dementia specialist hosted a party for its customers and invited the local community to enjoy an afternoon tea, live entertainment, fancy dress and dancing.
Residents also had a pumpkin carving competition complete with traditional and non-traditional designs which were put on display for the occasion.