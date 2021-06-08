The Little Chippy, in Tyldesley, took the decision to close last week, following the positive test.

In a statement online, the Elliot Street chip shop said: "The shop is currently closed with immediate effect due to a member of staff testing positive for covid-19. In order to ensure the safety of all other members of staff and our customers we have decided it is best to close from today until all other staff can get confirmation of negative tests."

In a follow-up post, they said: "We will re-open Monday 14th June.

The Little Chippy in Tyldesley will re-open next week after a temporary Covid closure. Image: Google

"We believe this is the best, and safest, thing to do for all our staff and customers as this gives plenty of time for isolation periods to end before staff return to work.

"We want to thank everyone for their continued support and well wishes for the staff".

The decision has been supported by the Little Chippy's customers, with one responding: "You are doing the right thing and putting people before profit. Just one more example of why you made it into the list of the UK's best fish and chip shops."

Earlier this year, the chippy earned a place on Fry Magazine’s 50 Best Takeaways of 2021, after going through a rigorous inspection process.

Mystery diners visited and secretly assessed more than 40 aspects of their business, from the quality of fish and chips and staff presentation, to front-of-house hygiene and customer service.

All businesses inspected were awarded extra marks for focusing on areas such as the provenance of their products, for example communicating where their fish, potatoes and frying medium are sourced, offering card payment facilities and having a five star food hygiene rating.

Once again, the food remained the main focus, with all outlets assessed on the flakiness of the fish, the crispness of the chips and the crunch of the batter, alongside value for money.

Eateries had to earn score 97% on their inspection reports to be included on the final list.