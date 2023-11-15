Wigan borough community group receive King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridgers community group based in Howe Bridge will formally receive the prestigious award, equivalent to the MBE for volunteer groups, next year.

The five-volunteer group is involved in the environmental, horticultural, pastoral and social issues in the village.

Chairman Terry Daly said: “This is the pinnacle and culmination of almost a lifetime of volunteering, but,, this also reflects on the terrific support and help we have been given from all of our partner groups and individuals, statutory groups, local residents and businesses, families and friends.

The former Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and Melanie Bryan DL, right, joined by members of The Bridgers - Howe Bridge community group, at the tree-planting ceremony, with a rowan tree, one which formed the tree-of trees outside Buckingham Palace

"Without this help and support we would just be a group of people working in our village.

The amount and diversity of what our group does is incredible so stand up Pat Daly, Anne Tunnicliffe, Frank May and Gerry Archbold.

"You are amazing and deserve this recognition.”

For many years the Bridgers have been awarded a Keep Britain Tidy Green Flag for the village.