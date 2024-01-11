Wigan borough football coaches learn how to support youngsters with special needs

A football club is ensuring its coaches know more than the offside rule so they can properly support their players.

East Leigh AFC has teamed up with SenSability, run by Tyldesley mum Gaynor Kirrane, to help coaches develop a good understanding of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The first round of training has started and it is hoped as many coaches as possible will take part.

Gaynor Kirrane, from SenSability, provides training for coaches at East Leigh AFC

Scott Macdonald, from the club, said: “East Leigh currently has several pan-disability teams in training within the club. All those teams have specially trained coaches and each coach is a parent of a child with SEN.

"However, as a club, we recognize that it is of great benefit that all our coaches receive such training, as they are likely to interact with our pan-disability teams through their journey and may have someone within their team with undiagnosed SEN needs. This training will help with that and we believe we are unique in our approach to this.

"As such we have put on a first round of training in January to capture as many coaches as we can for the training.”

He said feedback from coaches who had started training saw it described as “very informative” and giving “a good overview".

SenSablility and East Leigh AFC have been holding football training sessions for children with SEND at Leigh Sports Village, with youngsters travelling from across Leigh and further afield to take part, knowing they have been designed to meet their needs.