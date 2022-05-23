In a pioneering UK first, Leigh Infirmary will pilot the latest gastrointestinal artificial intelligence (AI) software, designed to enhance the ability to detect and size polyps in endoscopy procedures.

Led by Dr Neeraj Prasad, consultant gastroenterologist and endoscopy lead for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), the innovative Argus software from EndoSoft, is widely used in the USA.

Deploying Argus during the procedure has shown to increase detection rates and assist clinicians with appropriate patient recall times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Prasad outside Leigh Infirmary

Now Wigan patients undergoing an endoscopy where a long, thin tube with a small camera inside, called an endoscope, is passed into the body, are set to benefit.

Dr Prasad, who is also an accredited screening colonoscopist for the National Bowel Cancer Screening Programme, said: “We are very excited to be at the forefront of AI in Gastroenterology in the United Kingdom.

“Artificial Intelligence will certainly improve the quality of endoscopy procedures, enhancing our ability to detect and size polyps during a procedure. We hope improved polyp detection can reduce the risk of developing bowel cancer in the future and improve outcomes for our patients.

Ward Manager Sister Sharon Rodgers and deputy unit manager Jenni Marsh with project manager Mussa Salim with the Endosoft technology

“AI driven colonoscopy also has the potential to improve training for endoscopists of the future and could help to safely reduce costs.”