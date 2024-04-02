Wigan borough man's death leads to police appeal
The death of a 62-year-old man at his home address has led to a police appeal.
Wigan GMP posted on their social media accounts: “Police are appealing to help trace the next of kin of a man living in Leigh.
“Ian Thomas Gregory, 62, sadly died at his home address of Laxey Crescent on 26 March 2024.
“Any information? Please call 0161 856 4687.”
