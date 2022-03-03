Wigan borough MP celebrates love of reading on World Book Day

A borough MP and avid reader is supporting World Book Day’s 25th anniversary today.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield, hopes the occasion will encourage young people to pick up a book.

She said: “It is a pleasure to support World Book Day in its 25th year. It is so important that every child and young adult in the borough has the opportunity to have a book of their own that they have chosen for themselves – and I am delighted to celebrate my own love of reading through the World Book Day campaign.”

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue is supporting World Book Day

World Book Day creates bespoke £1 books to promote the power of imagination and the importance of reading.

Every child in Wigan will be given a £1 book token, which they can take to a book shop or supermarket to get a free book.

World Book Day wants to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, develop a life-long habit of reading for pleasure that will improve their life chances.

