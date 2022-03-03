Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield, hopes the occasion will encourage young people to pick up a book.

She said: “It is a pleasure to support World Book Day in its 25th year. It is so important that every child and young adult in the borough has the opportunity to have a book of their own that they have chosen for themselves – and I am delighted to celebrate my own love of reading through the World Book Day campaign.”

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue is supporting World Book Day

World Book Day creates bespoke £1 books to promote the power of imagination and the importance of reading.

Every child in Wigan will be given a £1 book token, which they can take to a book shop or supermarket to get a free book.

World Book Day wants to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, develop a life-long habit of reading for pleasure that will improve their life chances.