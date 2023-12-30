Wigan borough MP recognised for public and political service in New Year honours

A Wigan borough MP has expressed her surprise at being named in the King’s New Year honours list.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Makerfield representative Yvonne Fovargue was appointed as a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her public and political service.

She has been a Labour MP for the area since 2010, when she won the seat vacated by retiring MP Ian McCartney.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was previously a Warrington borough councillor and chairman of St Helens Citizens Advice Bureau.

Ms Fovargue said: “I am honoured to be recognised in this way. Being an MP is an immense privilege and I have thoroughly enjoyed serving my constituents since 2010.

“To say I was surprised when I received my letter would be an understatement – I certainly wasn’t expecting to receive such recognition.

“I have been privileged to work alongside some fantastic people and organisations along the way and in particular I want to thank Citizens Advice, StepChange, the Chartered Institute of Trading Standards and Electrical Safety First, with whom I have worked closely during my time in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also proud of my work in debt, personal finance and consumer protection and have worked across the party divide to protect people since my election. I would also like to thank colleagues with whom I have worked on the Privileges Committee and in particular the chair Harriet Harman.

“My thanks go to all my staff members, past and present, who have contributed to my work since I was first elected.

“Finally, I would also like to thank my family for being so supportive. I would not have been granted this very special honour without their support.”

Ms Fovargue was one of 105 people in the North West to be recognised by King Charles III for making exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.