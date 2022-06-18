Wigan borough nightclub put up for sale and could be converted into flats

Late night dance club Bar Quaye in Leigh has gone on the market for £450,0000.
Previously known as Edison and Eagle and child, the building is described as a: “A substantial three-storey, brick-built property with a multi-pitched slate roof.”
Agents say that upper rooms on the premises, which are only open on Friday and Saturday night and have a 2am licence, could be converted into flats:
“The upper floors may be suitable for either conversion into letting accommodation, or flats, subject to planning.
“The beer garden to the rear could be used as a car park.”
Features include a total floor area of 807.9m sq, one trading area, private accommodation, nine unused rooms for development, a basement with a manually cooled beer store, a beer garden/patio at the rear and parking for around three vehicles.
Prospective buyers are reminded that a premises licence still stands on the property.