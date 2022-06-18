Wigan borough nightclub put up for sale and could be converted into flats

One of the borough’s most imposing buildings is up for sale.

By Sian Jones
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 12:30 pm

Late night dance club Bar Quaye in Leigh has gone on the market for £450,0000.

Previously known as Edison and Eagle and child, the building is described as a: “A substantial three-storey, brick-built property with a multi-pitched slate roof.”

Agents say that upper rooms on the premises, which are only open on Friday and Saturday night and have a 2am licence, could be converted into flats:

Bar Quaye

“The upper floors may be suitable for either conversion into letting accommodation, or flats, subject to planning.

“The beer garden to the rear could be used as a car park.”

Features include a total floor area of 807.9m sq, one trading area, private accommodation, nine unused rooms for development, a basement with a manually cooled beer store, a beer garden/patio at the rear and parking for around three vehicles.

Inside Bar Quaye

Prospective buyers are reminded that a premises licence still stands on the property.

One of the unused rooms
