Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough author is once again transporting readers to Cumbria as he prepares for the publication of his next book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Smith has been writing for years, mainly producing aviation articles following 25 years in the uniformed services.

He was involved with the army, air force and navy in his spare time, alongside his career teaching in further education colleges and setting up an extended education unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author Tony Smith

Now retired, he writes fiction and previously self-published a series of four books featuring a team which could control the weather.

The 81-year-old turned to romance for his current books and is looking forward to the publication of the second story in the trilogy on December 6.

They Left It Too Late was released earlier this year and saw 26-year-old Justin Ebberson, from Bolton, inherit a house on Roa Island, near Barrow-in-Furness, secure a job and fall in love.

But life did not go smoothly for him, with “emotional chaos” brought into his life and a struggle to control events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second book is named A Parallel Life and follows divorced Workington couple John and Gloria Seaton as they begin new lives and find new love interests.

Tony, who lives in Atherton, said: “The ending of They Left It too Late hopefully left people asking what happened next. A Parallel Life won’t tell them what happened next, because it tells them what was happening at the same time in Workington as those events on Roa Island, but those goings-on are linked.

"The third book will be called The Last Gasp and takes you from the end of the stories in the first two books to the very end. There are all part of a series of erotic romances.”

Mr Smith says readers have told him they enjoyed the first book and have been asking when the second will be published.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "As I wrote the first one, I was becoming more involved in the story as it went along and it was evolving in my mind all the time.

"I think the second book is much better than the first. I felt more at home with what I was actually writing. I was loving the story and that was the thing.

"The same thing applied to the third book The Last Gasp.”