Father-of-three Andrew Peck, from Atherton, landed prize cheques for £30,000 and a £5,000 holiday prize.

Another neighbour on Shalewood Court, who wishes to remain anonymous, doubled their winnings to £60,000 and a £10,000 holiday prize, thanks to playing with two tickets.

The Manchester postcode, M46 0SN, was announced as a winner on Thursday February 23.

Winner Andrew Peck and his wife Gillian pocketed prizes totalling £35,000

Andrew couldn’t believe his luck after receiving a knock at the door.

He said: “It’s fantastic! I’m feeling a bit bewildered, you don’t ever expect to win.”

Andrew was joined by his wife Gillian for the winning moment.

She said: “We’re more free to enjoy life. This money is going to make life a whole lot easier.

“With the cost-of-living crisis at the minute, this just makes things so much easier because obviously having children you want to provide and do as much as you can.

“So, our daughter Emily can get the extra dance lessons that’s she’s been asking for, and we can help our other two daughters with driving lessons.

“Andy works so hard, he really does. He’s out first thing in the morning and gets back really late at night.”

The pair also have their sights set on a family holiday to Greece.

Andrew said: “We can go on holiday somewhere hot, probably Kos in Greece with all the kids.

Gillian added: “We love Kos, and it will be amazing to squeeze it in before the kids get too old.”

Andrew acknowledged that he’s got his brother-in-law to thank for the big cash windfall.

The 50-year-old said: “My brother-in-law started the lottery a few years a go and told us to play it because he won £1,000.

"I’m glad we did, because we’ve won a jackpot, so we’ll need to give him a call.

The couple are planning to celebrate the win with their three daughters.

Gillian said gleefully: “We’ll go out and celebrate – it might be a bottomless brunch!”

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to Andrew and his neighbour in Atherton who have scooped whopping prizes as part of our daily February draws.