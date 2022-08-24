Wigan borough schoolboy gets his heart beating as he raises money for two good causes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old Jake Roberts, from Astley, is focusing on making a difference this summer, before he joins year five at Tyldesley Primary School in September.

He is raising money for two good causes in memory of his grandfather David Roberts, who died at the age of 72.

Jake is supporting the transplant unit at Wythenshawe Hospital, where his grandad received a heart transplant in 2003, which ultimately gave him the opportunity to become a grandparent.

Jake Roberts is fund-raising for two charities throughout his summer holidays

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also raising money for Salford Children’s Holiday Camp, which he attends every year, to help them buy a defibrillator.

Jake is an avid football fan and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch last summer played a significant part in his decision to raise money for the device.

Due to both causes having a significant focus on the heart, Jake has decided to do 15 minutes of cardio exercise every day, as well as his regular activities such as football training.

Jake and his grandad David Roberts

This includes bike rides, fitness circuits and running the bleep test.

He even has a slogan for his fund-raiser – “Life isn't measured in minutes, but in heartbeats”.

His proud mum Nicola said: “This is all off his own back, we want him to realise that if you put your mind to it then you can achieve amazing things.”

This is not the first fund-raiser Jake has organised, as he collected more than £550 for St Ann’s Hospice last year.

His initial target of raising £300 for the two causes has already been surpassed, with donations currently at £900.

Jake has set a new target of £1,000 which he hopes to reach before he returns to school on September 5.

Nicola said: “We appreciate every donation for what are two brilliant causes, we can’t thank everyone enough who has already donated.

"Jake is really enjoying the challenge and has seen the difference it has made in terms of his football training and fitness when he plays.”

Support Jake’s fund-raising at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jakeroberts