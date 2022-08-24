Wigan borough schoolboy gets his heart beating as he raises money for two good causes
A schoolboy is putting his spare time over the summer holidays to good use by raising money for two causes close to him.
Nine-year-old Jake Roberts, from Astley, is focusing on making a difference this summer, before he joins year five at Tyldesley Primary School in September.
He is raising money for two good causes in memory of his grandfather David Roberts, who died at the age of 72.
Jake is supporting the transplant unit at Wythenshawe Hospital, where his grandad received a heart transplant in 2003, which ultimately gave him the opportunity to become a grandparent.
Most Popular
-
1
Council rebukes rumours £130m Galleries project in Wigan town centre could ‘be left as wasteland’
-
2
Tragedy as man dies after collapsing on scaffolding at house in Wigan
-
3
Setback for controversial ‘masterplan’ for 1,100 homes on green belt in Wigan borough
-
4
Man attacked two police officers and carried out racially aggravated assault on same day
-
5
Inquest opens into death of Wigan man at Haigh Woodland Park
He is also raising money for Salford Children’s Holiday Camp, which he attends every year, to help them buy a defibrillator.
Jake is an avid football fan and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch last summer played a significant part in his decision to raise money for the device.
Read More
Due to both causes having a significant focus on the heart, Jake has decided to do 15 minutes of cardio exercise every day, as well as his regular activities such as football training.
This includes bike rides, fitness circuits and running the bleep test.
He even has a slogan for his fund-raiser – “Life isn't measured in minutes, but in heartbeats”.
His proud mum Nicola said: “This is all off his own back, we want him to realise that if you put your mind to it then you can achieve amazing things.”
This is not the first fund-raiser Jake has organised, as he collected more than £550 for St Ann’s Hospice last year.
His initial target of raising £300 for the two causes has already been surpassed, with donations currently at £900.
Jake has set a new target of £1,000 which he hopes to reach before he returns to school on September 5.
Nicola said: “We appreciate every donation for what are two brilliant causes, we can’t thank everyone enough who has already donated.
"Jake is really enjoying the challenge and has seen the difference it has made in terms of his football training and fitness when he plays.”
Support Jake’s fund-raising at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jakeroberts
.