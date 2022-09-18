Wigan borough scout volunteer helps to steward the vast London queues for the Queen's lying-in-state

James Turner from Tyldesley, along with other Scouts and volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it is needed.

These volunteers are on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

There’s been a special relationship between the Scouts and HM Queen, with Scout volunteer supporting her coronation.

James Turner

Throughout seven decades, HM The Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people. Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development.

Scouts have played a key role in shepherding the lying-in-state queue

This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

Since the Queen’s Scout Award began, over 100,000 of these awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.

James is volunteering in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keep them safe and joining the thousands of people paying their respect to Her Majesty the Queen.

The 23-year-old said: “I am so proud to be part of this event. The Queen is the Patron of the Scouts and we make a promise to her.

Scouts talking to people in the queue

"This is the last thing I can do for Her Majesty and I am going to do it to the best of my ability.”