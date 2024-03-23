Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gareth Hill is embarking on the gruelling Great Manchester’s Half Marathon in May.

The 41-year-old decided enough was enough with a poor diet and decided to shed the weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth said: “The deciding factor has to be your health, the way I was going I would end up with diabetes and heart issues.

Gareth before and after his weight loss

“A goal of looking better for summer isn’t as motivating as being around to see kids and grandkids.”

Gareth lost the weight through intermittent fasting, exercise and radically changing his diet.

He opted for not eating between the hours of 7pm and noon, no snacks, lots of water and black coffee as well as protein rich foods like eggs and fish.

Gareth's niece Kirsten who died in 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth will run 13.1 miles to raise funds for a cause close to his heart; Boxes of Sunshine.

The charity was set up in memory of his niece Kirsten who died from Leukemia in November 2021.

In the two years before she died, Kirsten suffered with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which robbed a vibrant, energetic child of so much.

She wasn’t able to go to school anymore, walk very far, or concentrate for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Kirsten’s last Christmas she had asked for a Box of Sunshine.

So her mum Lynsey put a box together of things that she knew Kirsten would like - from sweets to bath items, and from a treasured book to some bee print socks which Kirsten loved

So when thinking of ways the family could both remember Kirsten and also help others, it fit to create some more Boxes of Sunshine.

Gareth’s brother Kevin said: “A Box of Sunshine is a postal box filled with 11 small gifts that a young person with a chronic illness will appreciate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin and wife Lynsey pack these up and send all over the UK.

Over 200 boxes have been sent and have benefited children in the North-West, as north as Inverness and as south as Cornwall.

To sponsor Gareth visit: http://gofund.me/8c2ca3a8