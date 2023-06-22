Luana Santos has joined ITV’s Coronation Street as a new character named Bec who develops an interest in Max Turner.

It was the first screen part for the 17-year-old from Leigh who auditioned for after signing with an agency at Pendleton College.

Luana said: “As a kid, I was always a performing type of character so I suppose I always knew that acting was something I’d do in the future.

Luana Santos, 17, from Leigh is an actress and has landed a part in Coronation Street

"Initially I started voice acting through Little Projects online and once I joined college that was mostly TV and theatre, and that’s when I got my agent through college.

"Once I got my agency, it was my first self-tape that I got around February and it was for the role of Bec and I ended up landing it as my first job.

"I was so surprised because I was panicking about everything I did in the self-tape, I was criticising myself constantly.

Bec (Luana Santos) with Max Turner (Paddy Beaver)

"I thought ‘it’s my first one, I’m obviously not going to get it’ and when I got the email I was in college.

"It was a huge shock.”

Bec is the girlfriend of Gav Adetiba with whom Max strikes up a friendship while serving time at the Secure Training Centre for inciting right-wing violence.

Once Max is released, he tracks down Bec at Gav’s request and the pair end up in a relationship and she is unaware of why Max was in the STC.

But viewers will be wondering whether everything is as it seems with Bec.

Luana said: “She is very feisty, very fun and very blunt.

"She likes to get her way and makes sure that she does.

"She’s very clever, I’d say, in the way she speaks and presents herself.

"She and Max are in a bit of a situation because she’s currently Gav’s girlfriend but doesn’t want anything to do with him.

"But she’s grown quite fond of Max and I think she finds him quite charismatic and is very intrigued by him I suppose.”

"She has got a little bit of a secret that is going to be quite interesting when that gets exposed which could affect the relationship between her and Max quite a bit.”

Luana’s family were overjoyed to see her on TV and it was quite surreal for Luana to see herself on the small screen.

Luana said: “They were all over the moon.

"It was quite strange to see myself on TV for the first time.

"It felt like I was looking at a stranger, I didn’t see Bec as myself.