Wigan borough teen to face World Darts sensation Luke Littler in Super 16 final

A teenager from Wigan borough is gearing up to face Luke Littler next month.
By Sian Jones
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:55 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:55 GMT
Joseph Westby from Atherton will face the teenage darts sensation in the final of the Junior Darts Corporation Masters on February 4 in Milton Keynes.

The 14-year-old’s opponent took the PDC World Championship by storm during his debut at the tournament.

Littler, who is also two-time Super 16 champion, fell just one win short of becoming the sport's youngest world champion when he lost 7-4 to Luke Humphries in an exhilarating final at Alexandra Palace.

Joseph Westby will face teenage darts sensation Luke Littler next monthJoseph Westby will face teenage darts sensation Luke Littler next month
Joseph began playing darts while on holiday and has been attending Blackburn Youth Darts Academy for around 18 months.

This will be his first major youth final under the JDC.

Despite the interest around Luke, Academy Director and Joseph’s manager Keith Brunt said the youngster doesn’t seem to be nervous.

He said: “He’d been playing darts a couple of months before coming to us.

"He started while on holiday just randomly throwing in a clubhouse never played before and after they got back, they got in contact.

"Joseph’s won Premier League at the academy and we have a kids team that plays in an adult league in Darwen which he plays in and they’ve won that league two years running.

"He seems OK (about facing Luke), when you ask him he says he’s just going to play his own game.

“He doesn’t seem to be really nervous.”

Joseph’s practicing for three hours each day and Keith has him booked into to see a sports psychologist before the game to help him.

He’s also been watching his opponent closely over the past few weeks.

Keith added: “Obviously, Joseph’s never been on a massive stage like its going to be played on, whereas Luke has got all that experience on playing on stage now with the crowds, lights and the cameras.

"I think he’ll do alright, he’s a good player for his age.

"Its going to be a challenge.

"Before the big day, I’ve got him booked in with a sports psychologist to work with him on nerves and coping mechanisms for the stage and the crowd.

"He’s been watching all the games.

"Joseph knows he’s got a challenge ahead and how good Luke is.

"Hopefully he’ll get a leg or two if he can’t beat him.”

