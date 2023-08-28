Barrhead Travel’s best annual figures saw departures up 56 per cent from last summer’s figures.

Industry levels have recovered since the pandemic, with the travel agent firm reporting seven consecutive record-breaking months since the beginning of 2023.

Holidaymakers continue to flock to travel agents to take advantage of last-minute getaway deals, as one third of new bookings continuing to be for this summer season. The most popular last-minute destinations include Mallorca, Dalaman, Costa Blanca, Tenerife, Antalya and Costa del Sol.

Barrhead Travel has reported seven consecutive record-breaking months in 2023.

And bookings for cruises continue to prove popular, Barrhead has seen an increase of 69 per cent in comparison to pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore customers are looking for more authentic experiences as touring and adventure holidays rise 80 per cent compared to 2019.

As holidaymakers continue to prioritise value for money, all-inclusive packages remain the number one choice, making up a quarter of bookings, the perfect getaway for those looking to manage spending when away.

Duration of bookings has also seen an increase, with more than 60 per cent of trips booked for 10 nights or longer as families chose to maximise the school summer break.

Leigh store manager Nicola Hodgson said: “This year, we’ve really seen a boom in bookings as people look to make up for lost holidays. People are eager to get away to spend quality time with their families and the value-for-money provided by all-inclusive resorts and cruise holidays has been fantastic.

“Last week, we witnessed a significant surge in last minute bookings for departure in August, up 36 percent compared with the same period last year. It’s a clear indication that people are keen to make the most of the last few weeks of summer holidays – and escape some of the wet weather we’ve been seeing in the UK.