A travel agent in Wigan borough has unveiled what it predicts to be the destinations in most demand with local holidaymakers next year.

Nicola Hodgson, manager of Barrhead Travel Leigh, said: “This year has shown that despite market challenges, holidays remain a spending priority for people across the country, and next year we expect most people will spend at least same, or more, on holidays than they did during 2023.

“However, as people look to manage and spread out their spending, we have noticed that customers are booking earlier than usual – we’re already ahead for summer 2024 compared with this time last year for summer 2023.

Both Europe and the US figure large in the predictions

Value for money will remain a top priority, and we are seeing people being more flexible with where they are travelling to make their budget go further. All-inclusive is making up more than one in four new bookings for next year as people look to budget in advance and spend less when away.

We know how important holidays are to people, especially with families, and we are seeing demand for multigenerational holidays continue to rise as people go away as part of a large family group to make the most of spending time together – and we expect this to continue into 2024.

“Travel agents have shown why the high street is so important - from taking advantage of deals, to peace of mind and financial protection, we’re seeing a mass return to reputable travel agents. We expect to see the retail high street travel agent continue to be a huge growth area for travel in 2024.”

1 . Florida Florida is always a popular choice for families Photo: Handout Photo Sales

2 . Turkey Sun seekers often choose Turkey for a vacation Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Majorca The Spanish island of Majorca is another destination expected to be popular next year Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Tenerife Tenerife is another one of the popular Spanish islands Photo: submit Photo Sales