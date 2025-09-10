A Wigan borough woman whose godson died after a freak motorbike accident is taking on a month-long challenge in his memory.

Linzi Wallace, from Atherton, is aiming to walk five miles every day in September to raise money for the critical care unit at Royal Preston Hospital.

She hopes the money will help other families going through trauma similar to that she faced when she heard her godson Joshua James McKee, known as Josh, had come off his motorbike.

The 20-year-old from Leigh was due to move into a new house in Leyland that day, which he had bought with his brother using money bequeathed to them by their father Michael.

Linzi Wallace, left, who is walking five miles a day in September in tribute to her godson Josh, with Josh’s mum Sheena

But tragically Josh fell from his bike after aquaplaning following heavy rain on his way to his new home.

Josh was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but sadly he died four weeks later.

He was survived by his mum Sheena, stepdad Andrew, brothers Nathan, Matthew and George and sisters Emily and Gabby.

Josh McKee was just 20 when he died

Linzi, who is best friends with Sheena, said: “For four weeks following the accident, everyone on the critical care unit did everything they could to get Josh back home. In Sheena’s words, from the receptionist through to the nurses, doctors and consultants, they looked after him like he was their own, but Josh passed on July 2 as his body just couldn’t cope anymore.

“Josh worked for Currys. He and his brother Nathan, who is a 22-year-old prison officer, had put money their dad Michael, who passed away in 2022, had left them into buying their house in Leyland. Josh was going there when his bike hit water and glided. He loved motorbikes.

"He also liked rugby league. Josh, Nathan and my son Caleb all used to play rugby league together at Leigh East Rugby Club.”

During September Linzi will be walking solo with just her two dogs for company on some days, while on others she will be joined by Sheena and friends from Slimming World.

She has set herself a target of raising £500 for the hospital in memory of her godson.

She added: “The money I raise will be donated in Josh’s name in tribute to him to help other families, who God forbid, have to go through something similar. The unit has the most amazing staff and this will help to ensure they have the best technology.”

Lucy Clark, fund-raiser at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, said: “We have all been so touched and saddened by Josh’s story. We are incredibly grateful to Linzi and Josh’s family in Leigh for taking on this fund-raising challenge while still very much in the throes of shock and grief.

“Staff working on the critical care unit will tell us what to buy with the funds raised but whatever that is, it will be equipment that will be a fitting tribute to Josh.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/linzi-wallace-1.

To learn more about how Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity supports patients and families across Lancashire, visit www.lthcharity.org.uk.