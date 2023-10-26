News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Wigan borough youngster wins Dream Big grant to support community learning

A Wigan borough youngster has won £1k to support community learning.
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Seven-year-old Lydia from Atherton is one of 10 winners of the Dream Big grant from GoHenry, the prepaid debit card and financial education app for kids and teenagers.

The inaugural competition, aimed at empowering the dreams of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, offered young people the chance to turn their aspirations into reality with a £1,000 grant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

he competition saw an incredible outpouring of creativity and ambition from young people across the nation with over 15,000 entries from children aged six to 18 across three categories: Community, Talent and Kidpreneur.

Lydia won £1,000 to set up a Minecraft Learning ClubLydia won £1,000 to set up a Minecraft Learning Club
Lydia won £1,000 to set up a Minecraft Learning Club
Most Popular
Read More
READ MORE REWIND: pupils, staff and events involving Westleigh High School (1996...

A shortlist of 25 finalists went to the panel of judges – creator Caspar Lee, entrepreneur Jenk Oz, Lionesses Alex Greenwood and Lauren James and education activist Vee Kativhu – as well as a public vote.

Lydia won the public vote in the Community category with her Minecraft Learning Club idea.

Her dream is to set up a Minecraft learning club at a local computer museum to show kids how Minecraft helps with planning, design, mathematical reasoning, language, problem-solving, creativity, and system thinking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She’d like to host face-to-face sessions, and the money would be used for equipment, marketing, and a space to hold the sessions.

The bigger goal is to work towards Minecraft and coding social groups.

Lydia said: “I want to show everyone that they can learn to play and enjoy Minecraft - especially people who haven't been able to try it before, as well as girls who think it isn't for them - it is!

"From winning GoHenry’s Dream Big competition, I can now start planning and buying what I need to teach people. I’m so excited!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lead judge, Caspar Lee said: “I believe young people getting into entrepreneurship is one of the coolest things in the world. I’ve been blown away by the passion and talent in all the Dream Big entries and I can’t wait to see what the winners do next!”

GoHenry co-founder and CEO, Louise Hill, said: "I always encourage budding entrepreneurs to just give things a go - just like the ‘go’ in our name - so it’s amazing seeing all these young people doing just that and following their dreams.

"Congratulations to Lydia and all of our winners!”

Related topics:WiganCommunity