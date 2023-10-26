Wigan borough youngster wins Dream Big grant to support community learning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven-year-old Lydia from Atherton is one of 10 winners of the Dream Big grant from GoHenry, the prepaid debit card and financial education app for kids and teenagers.

The inaugural competition, aimed at empowering the dreams of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, offered young people the chance to turn their aspirations into reality with a £1,000 grant.

he competition saw an incredible outpouring of creativity and ambition from young people across the nation with over 15,000 entries from children aged six to 18 across three categories: Community, Talent and Kidpreneur.

Lydia won £1,000 to set up a Minecraft Learning Club

A shortlist of 25 finalists went to the panel of judges – creator Caspar Lee, entrepreneur Jenk Oz, Lionesses Alex Greenwood and Lauren James and education activist Vee Kativhu – as well as a public vote.

Lydia won the public vote in the Community category with her Minecraft Learning Club idea.

Her dream is to set up a Minecraft learning club at a local computer museum to show kids how Minecraft helps with planning, design, mathematical reasoning, language, problem-solving, creativity, and system thinking.

She’d like to host face-to-face sessions, and the money would be used for equipment, marketing, and a space to hold the sessions.

The bigger goal is to work towards Minecraft and coding social groups.

Lydia said: “I want to show everyone that they can learn to play and enjoy Minecraft - especially people who haven't been able to try it before, as well as girls who think it isn't for them - it is!

"From winning GoHenry’s Dream Big competition, I can now start planning and buying what I need to teach people. I’m so excited!”

Lead judge, Caspar Lee said: “I believe young people getting into entrepreneurship is one of the coolest things in the world. I’ve been blown away by the passion and talent in all the Dream Big entries and I can’t wait to see what the winners do next!”

GoHenry co-founder and CEO, Louise Hill, said: "I always encourage budding entrepreneurs to just give things a go - just like the ‘go’ in our name - so it’s amazing seeing all these young people doing just that and following their dreams.