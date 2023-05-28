News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough's noisiest streets: Seven roads with the most noise complaints

Most people have experienced noisy neighbours, but some streets in Wigan borough are much rowdier than others.
By Sian Jones
Published 28th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan Today sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Wigan Council, asking which roads had attracted the most noise complaints in 2022.

The most common sources of these complaints were:

  • TV/Stereo noise – 16 complaints
  • House parties – five complaints
  • Noise from musical instruments – three complaints
  • Barking Dogs - three complaints

Here is a list of the streets in Wigan borough that received the most noise complaints last year.

The main road through this built-up area was one of the noisiest roads in 2022

1. Scholes, Wigan

The main road through this built-up area was one of the noisiest roads in 2022 Photo: submit

This street which leads up to Dean Trust Wigan received a number of noise complaints

2. Greenhey, Orrell

This street which leads up to Dean Trust Wigan received a number of noise complaints Photo: submit

This small cul-de-sac was also considered to be one of noisiest

3. Wyre Ave, Platt Bridge

This small cul-de-sac was also considered to be one of noisiest Photo: submit

This road home to numerous blocks of flats leading up to Scholes was also one of the noisiest

4. Crompton Street, Wigan

This road home to numerous blocks of flats leading up to Scholes was also one of the noisiest Photo: submit

