Wigan borough's noisiest streets: Seven roads with the most noise complaints
Most people have experienced noisy neighbours, but some streets in Wigan borough are much rowdier than others.
By Sian Jones
Published 28th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Wigan Today sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Wigan Council, asking which roads had attracted the most noise complaints in 2022.
The most common sources of these complaints were:
- TV/Stereo noise – 16 complaints
- House parties – five complaints
- Noise from musical instruments – three complaints
- Barking Dogs - three complaints
Here is a list of the streets in Wigan borough that received the most noise complaints last year.
