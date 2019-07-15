Wigan boy, five, gets ready to shave off his hair for charity

A young Wiganer will make a rare trip to the barber’s chair and have his long locks cut off for charity in front of his classmates.

Jude McClarnan, five, is preparing to have his hair shorn short on the final day of term in assembly at Holy Family Primary School in New Springs next week.

Jude McClarnan preparing for the chop

Normally Jude has his hair mid-way down his back and is proud of his unusually long and flowing tresses but he stunned his mum Jodie recently by announcing he was going to have it cut.

The event will raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, with the hair being donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs to children who lose their hair

Jodie admits to having mixed feelings about Jude’s efforts for charity.

Jodie, 39, said: “I honestly couldn’t say where he got the idea from. He just came home from school one day and said he was going to have his hair cut to help poorly people.

“Jude has never had short hair, he last had it trimmed about two years ago. A few people give him stick and tell him to get it cut but he doesn’t care.

“I don’t think he’d be doing this if it wasn’t to raise money.

“I’m dead proud of him, I think it’s a lovely thought, but I don’t want him to have it done.His hair is beautiful.”

Jude is being supported by his three older brothers, seven-year-old Sonny, Mikey, nine, and 16-year-old Kyle, who have been pleading with Jodie to be allowed to join in going round with the sponsorship forms.

The sporty youngster is also being backed by his coaches and friends at Aspull Wrestling Club and Aspull Rugby Union Football Club.

To find out more or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jodie-Mcclarnan