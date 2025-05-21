Wigan brownies and girl-guides pictured over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 21st May 2025, 16:55 BST
Several decades are covered by this picture gallery charting the activities of Wigan girl-guides and brownies.

They include a number featuring more senior gilrs at the Bispham Hall estate, Billinge, in 1977.

1. An exhibition of Wigan Guides' work at Mesnes High School in 1978

2. Fifteen-year-old Girl Guide Laura Broad is pictured with her Baden Powell Challenge Award.

3. The guides' stall at a Wigan Infirmary garden fete in the 1980s

4. Elizabeth Burke, 15, from Appley Bridge after being awarded the Baden Powell award by the 2nd Appley Bridge Guide troop. As part of winning the award she was treated to a behind-the-scenes visit to Central Park to watchWigan Warriors practise

