News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Wigan builders' merchants urges men to check their 'moobs'

A Wigan builders’ merchants is urging men to check their “moobs” to mark a national campaign.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For Wear It Pink breast cancer awareness day on Friday, North West Timber Treatments is running a “check your moob” campaign to make people aware that men can get breast cancer and should check their chest regularly for changes.

The company is encouraging people call into its Ashton branch to support the fund-raiser by donating to Breast Cancer Now.

READ MORE MEMORY LANE: pictures from the old Abraham Guest High School 1960s to 2009

North West Timber Treatments in AshtonNorth West Timber Treatments in Ashton
North West Timber Treatments in Ashton
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff will wear bright pink charity T-shirts, while there will be games and activities throughout the day for people to get involved.

Commercial director Sam Mayor said: “As a predominantly male workforce, we are using this opportunity to raise as much awareness as we can around male breast cancer, not only across our immediate workforce, but amongst the local community, family and friends too.

"We want to encourage as many people as possible to come along on the day and help us to raise as much money as we can.”

Related topics:WiganAshton