Wigan builders' merchants urges men to check their 'moobs'
For Wear It Pink breast cancer awareness day on Friday, North West Timber Treatments is running a “check your moob” campaign to make people aware that men can get breast cancer and should check their chest regularly for changes.
The company is encouraging people call into its Ashton branch to support the fund-raiser by donating to Breast Cancer Now.
Staff will wear bright pink charity T-shirts, while there will be games and activities throughout the day for people to get involved.
Commercial director Sam Mayor said: “As a predominantly male workforce, we are using this opportunity to raise as much awareness as we can around male breast cancer, not only across our immediate workforce, but amongst the local community, family and friends too.
"We want to encourage as many people as possible to come along on the day and help us to raise as much money as we can.”