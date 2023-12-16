Two local businesses are going to great lengths to help Wigan’s most promising young swimmers reach their potential.

Hindley-based firms JJH Building Contractors Ltd and Fielden Factors (Building Supplies) Ltd have together pledged £5,000 in support of the council’s elite swim squad Wigan BEST.

The news caps a historic year for the team, who in July claimed their very first gold and silver medals at the British Swimming Summer Championships.

Portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods Coun Chris Ready, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to see two local businesses give back to the community by backing some of the incredible young sporting talent we have on our doorstep.

From left to right: Coun Chris Ready, Steve Parry from Fielden Factors, Wigan BEST swimmers Cain Ashton and Libby Woods, and Tim Hilton of JJH Contractors Ltd at Wigan Life Centre

“JJH Building Contractors Ltd and Fielden Factors were already passionate sponsors of our Believe Talent Fund, which provides grants for up-and-coming athletes who need financial assistance to chase their dreams of sporting stardom.

“Now they’ve gone a step further by throwing their weight behind our fabulous Wigan BEST squad as they continue to do our borough proud on the national stage.

"On behalf of the council, the coaching team and all our young swimmers and their families, I’d like to thank them for their generous support.”

Wigan BEST is the performance arm of the council’s swimming programme, overseen by coaches and instructors from the Be Well leisure and wellbeing service.

The squad continues to go from strength to strength - achieving a record 10 finals appearances at the 2023 summer championships in Sheffield.

The new sponsorship will further support the team to compete at regional and national events, provide new training equipment and pay for experts to work with the squad during the year to enhance performance.

Director of JJH Contractors Ltd Tim Hilton said: “We’re proud to be supporting Wigan BEST as they fly the flag for Wigan borough all over the country!

"What they’ve managed to achieve so far is really impressive and we want them to know we’re right behind them for the future.”

Sales manager at Fielden Factors Steve Parry said: “We’re very pleased to be playing our part in supporting these brilliant young swimmers to reach their potential.

"We’ve all done sport at one time or another and to now be able to give these young people a helping hand is very satisfying.”