Bus passengers in Wigan can soon enjoy even cheaper travel, thanks to a new package of fare options designed to help residents with the cost of living.

Next week, applications open for a new annual Bee Network bus ticket available with Greater Manchester’s credit unions, delivering a massive saving of up to £240 over a year.

And January will bring further cuts to the cost of seven-day and 28-day tickets.

From Thursday December 5, people will be able to apply for an annual pass at one of nine different credit unions and spread the cost through weekly or monthly payments.

Andy Burnham outisde Hoot Credit Union with Chris Canham, Rebecca Frost and Josie Shohet of SoundPound Group, and Transport Commissioner Vernon Everitt

This latest announcement follows the news that Greater Manchester will keep single bus fares capped at £2 throughout 2025, despite the national cap rising to £3.

The city-region has secured £66.5m in bus funding, which will help keep fares low, a vote of confidence from the Government as the Bee Network prepares to expand in 2025.

Next month, Greater Manchester will become the first region in 40 years to bring all buses back under local control through a franchising model. The process started last year and will be completed on January 5th.

Bringing buses back under local control has enabled Greater Manchester to deliver a cheaper, cleaner, more frequent and reliable service, making it easier for residents to connect with friends and family and access jobs, education and leisure.

As a result, more people are travelling by bus in Greater Manchester and the Bee Network is on track to become the first truly integrated public transport system outside London, providing a blueprint for other regions across the UK.

Ahead of the changes the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham joined Greater Manchester’s leaders in Bolton to update them on preparations for the big day, January 5.

He also visited Bolton’s Hoot Credit Union, which is preparing for next week’s launch of the new annual bus ticket, which costs £800 for the year and offers passengers unlimited bus travel for the equivalent of just £2.20p a day.

Mr Burnham said: “When most bills are going up, it feels good to be bringing the cost of travel down, supporting our residents and making it easier to access education, jobs and the support they need to get on in life.

“Getting around by public transport has, in the past, been costly. All eyes are on Greater Manchester as we show how keeping costs down and getting more people on board can deliver massive benefits to both our communities and our economy. It’s a model that London has reaped the rewards from for decades.

“We are now seeing the benefits of a joined-up public transport system, controlled by local leaders, come to fruition. Whether more frequent and reliable buses, or new ways to pay for cheaper tickets, our plan for the Bee Network is really coming together.

“The recent funding from government was a vote of confidence in the journey we’re on, and there’s more to come with the launch of tap in tap out across bus and tram in the spring and then bringing rail into the Bee Network.”

The measures to make public transport more affordable include:

Bee Bus Annual Ticket: A new, best value annual bus ticket, that could save passengers up to £240 a year. Available to use from January 5 – and costing £800 – it will be available through the Bee Network app and at TfGM ticket and information offices at bus stations and interchanges for those who wish to pay for the ticket up front. People wanting to spread the cost weekly or monthly (at no extra cost) can do so by joining a participating credit union via the Soundpound website.

Lower seven-day and 28-day tickets: The cost of seven-day and 28-day travel will also come down from 5 January. Unlimited travel on Bee Network bus services will be £20 for seven-days for an adult and £10 for a child (compared with £21 and £10.50 currently), while 28-day travel will be more than £5 cheaper for adults – coming down from £85.40 (£42.70 child) to £80 (£40 for a child).

New ‘hopper’ fare: Passengers who currently use more than one bus service to make a single journey will also benefit from a new ‘hopper’ fare in the new year. Replacing single tickets on Bee Network services, it means passengers can ‘hop on’ as many Bee Network buses as they like within one hour for the same price as existing single tickets.

Frozen fares on Bee Network trams: Metrolink fares are also set to be frozen for a fifth consecutive year.

Extension of free travel for young people: In addition, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) also agreed to extend free public transport for care leavers in Greater Manchester from 18 – 25, up from 21 currently. Proposed to start from April 2025 and subject to funding, it would mean young people aged up to 25 who have experienced care benefitting from free bus travel across Greater Manchester, as well as half price off peak and weekend travel on the Metrolink Bee Network trams.

Graham Whitham, CEO at Resolve Poverty, said: “It’s great to see Transport for Greater Manchester collaborating with local credit unions to provide affordable travel to the city-region. Affording essential costs such as food, bills and travel is a real struggle for many across Greater Manchester. The Bee Bus Annual Ticket will make public transport in the city-region accessible to many more people, helping residents to live the life they want to live.”

Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “Affordability is at the heart of the Bee Network and it's crucial we keep fares low as we encourage more people to get on board our buses and trams.

“The changes to fares build on action already taken to bring down the cost of travel. This includes the launch of the discounted Bee Anybus + Tram ticket in September 2023 – cutting the cost of combined journeys on buses and trams by up to 20 per cent, the introduction of capped bus fares in September 2022 and the continued support for Our Pass, offering free travel to 16 to 18-year-olds. Metrolink fares have also frozen since 2020.

“This is only possible as we integrate the network and re-take control of our buses. As we build a Greater Manchester where people can live their best lives, we need to make sure our public transport is accessible and inclusive – and cost is a big factor in getting people on board.”

Chris Canham, CEO, Hoot Credit Union in Bolton, said: “Hoot is very excited to be part of the group of credit unions in Greater Manchester working with TfGM on this scheme. Credit unions are all about helping people to improve financial well-being, and having access to affordable ways to pay and save on transport costs will be a huge help to many people in Greater Manchester.

“By going to the Soundpound.co.uk website, residents can see more about how much they can save by paying weekly or monthly for the pass at no extra cost, and saving money on transport costs is essential in meeting the cost of living.”