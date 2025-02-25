Wigan CAMRA launches annual beer festival

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:43 BST

Wigan CAMRA has officially launched its 37th beer festival which takes place later this week.

Around 175 real ales along with a selection of ciders and perries and gin will be available, boasting a great selection of tipples, as well as live entertainment.

The 37th annual event takes place at Robin Park Sports Centre from Thursday, February 27 to Saturday, March 1. Doors open at 5.30pm on Thursday and will be free to all.

CAMRA Wigan Beer Festival 2025 launch at the main sponsor, the Swan and Railway Hotel, WallgateCAMRA Wigan Beer Festival 2025 launch at the main sponsor, the Swan and Railway Hotel, Wallgate
CAMRA Wigan Beer Festival 2025 launch at the main sponsor, the Swan and Railway Hotel, Wallgate

On Friday and Saturday doors will open from noon until 9pm with entry from £4 and £1 for CAMRA members. Entry after 5pm on Saturday will also be free.

The door price for both Friday sessions and the first Saturday situation is £15 per person which includes beer vouchers and a £3 refundable beer glass deposit.

Wigan Transport Trust will once again run a free shuttle service to the event every half an hour, departing from next to Wigan bus station and Wigan North Western train station.

The timetable will be available on CAMRA’s website.

