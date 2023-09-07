News you can trust since 1853
Wigan can enjoy its Indian summer for a few days yet, forecasters say

After a rotten school summer holiday for weather, it’s just typical that it has brightened up in Wigan now that youngsters are back in class.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
But at least this uncommon hot September spell is set to continue into the weekend for our sun-starved youngsters.

Indeed it looks like records might be equalled or broken in the borough in the days ahead. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are set to see temperatures in the mid to high 20s celsius, although by the last of these days the heat may be interspersed with showers and even thunderstorms.

The sun shines at Haigh Woodland Park. Amy Roberts with 10-month-old Dorothy, seek the shade on another hot September dayThe sun shines at Haigh Woodland Park. Amy Roberts with 10-month-old Dorothy, seek the shade on another hot September day
Thereafter the weather cools a little with general predictions that sunshine and showers will then continue for several days.

In the meantime though there have been plenty of folk making the most of the Indian summer, particularly down at Haigh Woodland Park where we caught up with Amy Roberts and her 10-month-old daughter Dorothy taking shelter from a hot sun. Enjoy it while it lasts!

