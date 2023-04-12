Wigan cancer survivor honoured for raising thousands for charity with national award

Cancer Research UK’s annual Flame of Hope Awards acknowledge remarkable efforts in volunteering by people from all walks of life and 2023 marks 20 years of the recognition programme.

Carolyn Cross received the Jackie Lacey Award for Fund-raising at a ceremony in Manchester, presented by the charity’s director of fund-raising Simon Ledsham.

Carolyn Cross with Cancer Research UK's director of fund-raising Simon Ledsham

An audience at Manchester Hall heard how Carolyn has raised more than £165,000 for Cancer Research UK since 2010.

Carolyn, who moved from Standish to Chorley a couple of years ago, was inspired to set up the Wrightington and Wigan Group of Friends after being personally affected by the disease.

Her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 44 and died a decade later, when Carolyn was in her 20s.

Carolyn, who works as clerk to the parish council in Wrightington, then had surgery and was successfully treated for cancer twice between 2002 and 2009, which inspired her to start fund-raising.

Carolyn Cross with her award from Cancer Research UK

Her efforts include a monthly coffee morning and raffle, as well as a star-studded annual musical event named The Big Gig, which Carolyn hopes to revive in 2023 after holding virtual events during the pandemic.

The charity award came just before Carolyn, who has two children, three step-children and seven grandchildren, celebrates her 60th birthday on Wednesday, April 12.

She said: “I felt I needed to give something back, having lost my mum and lived through cancer twice myself.

“My family, friends and work colleagues have been so incredibly supportive over the years. The fund-raising tally has just crept up and up and I am always delighted to know that we are making a real difference for future generations affected by cancer.

Carolyn Cross was inspired to raise money for Cancer Research UK after the death of her mum Agnes Bradley

“Sadly, my husband John was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020 and is now living with the disease, so we have even more reason to support the charity.

“John and I had a wonderful time at the Flame of Hope awards. It was a real honour to attend.”

Wiganers are now being encouraged to follow in Carolyn’s footsteps by supporting the charity.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, said: “These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Carolyn who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease.

Carolyn Cross raised thousands by holding coffee mornings

“Time volunteered is not ordinary time – it’s time infused with passion, drive and determination; it’s time honouring lost family members and friends; or extra time gained thanks to advances in research.

“Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“That’s why, with volunteer numbers having dropped significantly due to the pandemic, we’re encouraging people to get involved and start their journey to a potential Flame of Hope Award now.

“Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and learn new skills, and committing just one hour a week can help make a difference to people affected by this devastating disease.”