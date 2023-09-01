Wigan cancer survivor stars in national campaign as charity celebrates 1.2m fewer deaths

Daniel Anders-Holmes and husband Adam are seen celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the Cancer Research UK advert set to be broadcast for the first time tonight (September 1) on ITV.

They appear smiling and walking hand-in-hand at Rookery Hall Hotel, Nantwich, where they were married in June 2022.

Daniel Anders-Holmes, right, and husband Adam in the new advert for Cancer Research UK

The couple, who have been together for 13 years, also feature on billboards and posters for the charity’s new Together We Are Beating Cancer campaign.

Daniel, who grew up in Ashton, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2012, aged 23, after finding a lump on his neck.

After four rounds of chemotherapy and two weeks of radiotherapy treatment, he made a good recovery and was given the all clear in 2013.

He said: “Being diagnosed with cancer when I was young was a huge shock. It did cross my mind that I could die, but mostly I just got my head down and concentrated on getting through the treatment.

Daniel Anders-Holmes and husband Adam

"Adam was brilliant and came to help look after me. He was at university at the time and it’s not quite the experience we were expecting. But I am fortunate that the treatment was so effective, and I am here now to tell the tale and share my life with Adam.

Daniel, 34, continued: “There is life after cancer and that’s why I wanted to be part of this vitally important and upbeat fund-raising campaign to help ensure that the life-saving progress in research can continue and more people like me can make more moments that matter.”

Daniel, whose mum Gaynor lives in Garswood, became director of a home care agency in Cheshire and moved to Salford Quays.

Adam, 32, said: “The relief I felt when Daniel went into remission was euphoric and now luckily this feels like a distant memory.

Daniel Anders-Holmes and husband Adam at the London 2012 Olympics a month before Daniel discovered he had cancer

"Marrying Daniel was the best day of my life. It was a dream come true for us and when we reflect on huge life moments like these, it is with gratitude for the success of his treatment that allows us to enjoy these moments.

"But without research this may have never been possible and while there is certainly more to do, the progress to date has been phenomenal and I for one am extremely grateful that it has allowed me and Daniel to continue making memories to last a lifetime.”

The launch coincides with new data from Cancer Research UK revealing 1.2m deaths have been avoided in the UK since the mid-1980s due to progress in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Jemma Humphreys, the charity’s spokesperson for the North West, said: “Our research breakthroughs mean every day, people are being diagnosed earlier, have access to kinder and more effective treatments, and some cancers are prevented completely. This all adds up to more moments with the people we love – as our new campaign featuring Daniel and Adam shows.

