Wigan caravan firm Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes makes pay deal to end strikes

More than 100 employees at Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes, on Woodhouse Lane, took part in “last resort” strike action and rejected offers for a three per cent and then a four per cent pay rise.

They wanted a larger increase as they claimed the firm had seen its profits rise since 2020, paid dividends and paid off debts.

Staff also wanted to see changes to their working conditions, regarding the systems in place for sick pay and bookable holidays.

Workers from Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes LTD, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, on the second day of strike action. Steven Whittle GMB regional organiser.

The strikes took place over three full days – on August 10, 17 and 24 – and were backed by GMB trade union representatives.

The company has since improved the pay rise on offer to seven per cent, which staff members and the union have accepted.

Steven Whittle, GMB organiser and North West representative, said: "GMB members triumphed in this dispute. The company delivered on all the workers’ demands – improved pay, sick pay and the ability to book holidays.

"This is the start. We are already working on next year's claim to build upon the strength and unity shown during this dispute."

A statement from the firm’s management said: “Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes are pleased to confirm that the recent strike and dispute at the company has been settled. The company reopened negotiations last week and, having thoroughly considered the cost-of-living issues faced by our workforce, offered a further pay increase for our factory employees, bringing the total increase over the past five months to seven per cent. This award was in addition to significant changes to employment terms including days worked, holidays, sickness and bonus packages, all designed to further improve working conditions as well as help families during these testing times.

"The offer was fully endorsed by the union and it also received great support by the company’s workforce, who voted very strongly to accept it.

“Pemberton has been a responsible employer within the local community of Wigan for over 75 years – many employees have extensive years of service with Pemberton, choosing Pemberton over careers elsewhere. Pemberton has a good track record in employee retention and will continue do all it can to enhance employees’ welfare.”