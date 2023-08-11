Wigan care home invites families to pick up a packed lunch during school holidays

Let’s Do Lunch will run every Tuesday and Friday during the school holidays, until Friday, September 8.

Families will be able to pop to Ash Tree House and pick up a packed lunch for children, including sandwiches, fruit, a drink and some tasty treats.

Home manager Chris Durnan said: “The summer holidays can feel like a long time for parents and finding activities to keep the kids occupied can quickly become a big expense. We hope that our packed lunches will provide some support and reassurance for families who are wanting to make the most of their time together this summer.

Lacey with her packed lunch

"We’re always looking for ways to support our community, whether it be by bringing people together for exciting events such as our Ash Tree House coffee morning or offering a helping hand to those who might need it.

“Our residents are excited to help put all the packed lunches together and they can’t wait to say hello to everyone.”

To book a packed lunch, call Ash Tree House on 01942 256089 or email [email protected].

All packed lunches can be collected from Ash Tree House care home, Warwick Drive, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 4DT.