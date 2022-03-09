Marion Anderton, who has lived at Lakeside Nursing Home in Standish since 2016, is turning 100 years old on March 31.

Staff want to try to make her day as special as possible by trying to get her 100 birthday cards to commemorate the special occasion.

Marion’s mother Margaret Laithwaite also reached three figures 23 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marion Anderton is turning 100 on March 31 and they want to try and get people to send in 100 cards to make her day special.

Ash, who is an activities co-ordinator said: “We thought it would be a really nice thing to do because she hasn’t got much family in the area and we want to show how special she is to us.

“It’s such a big occasion and the fact for two women in the same family to reach that age is incredible.

“We posted it on her Facebook with her son’s permission and have already received a few cards come in the post so hopefully we reach our target.”

Staff at the home are putting together a big celebration together and present Marion with all the cards.

They hope to reunite her with her 74-year-old son Hugh, who lives in North Wales and hasn’t seen his mother in two and a half years due to the pandemic.

There is also a special visit planned from Her Majesty herself - well sort of!

Ash added: “When we collect all the cards, on the day we will lay all the cards out in front her. Hopefully they’ll put a smile on her face.

“Because of her reaching 100, the palace has been in touch with Hugh as when you turn 100 you receive a card from the queen.

“We have a lady who works here that dresses up as the Queen so she’s going to dress up and pay Marion a visit with the card which will be quite nice. I’ve been liaising with Hugh to get everything

organised and it will be a lovely addition to reunite them after what feels like a lifetime.”

If you wish to send Marion a card, you can mail it to Lakeside Care Home, Chorley Road, Standish, Wigan, WN1 2XN.