News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Wigan care home residents learn how good oral hygiene can prevent sepsis

Care home residents learned about the importance of good oral health to mark Sepsis Awareness Month.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A “TEAth” party was held at Shawcross care home in Ashton to teach residents and their families about good oral hygiene to prevent sepsis.

There was a pink-themed tea party, before people were given new toothbrushes and shown the best way to clean their teeth.

Read More
Wigan father and daughter produce film to spotlight the damaging effects of bull...
Residents and staff at Shawcross care home learn about good oral hygiene at a "TEAth" partyResidents and staff at Shawcross care home learn about good oral hygiene at a "TEAth" party
Residents and staff at Shawcross care home learn about good oral hygiene at a "TEAth" party
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were also discussions and quizzes to reinforce the message.

It was part of a month-long initiative at Four Seasons care homes to highlight the symptoms of sepsis and ways to prevent it.

Janine Graham, head of care quality at Four Seasons Health Care, said: “The average age of people with sepsis who are admitted to hospital is 70, so making those who live, work and visit our care homes aware of the best way to prevent sepsis and to be able to spot the key symptoms can help reduce risk and keep our residents safe.”

Related topics:WiganAshton