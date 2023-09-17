Wigan care home residents learn how good oral hygiene can prevent sepsis
A “TEAth” party was held at Shawcross care home in Ashton to teach residents and their families about good oral hygiene to prevent sepsis.
There was a pink-themed tea party, before people were given new toothbrushes and shown the best way to clean their teeth.
There were also discussions and quizzes to reinforce the message.
It was part of a month-long initiative at Four Seasons care homes to highlight the symptoms of sepsis and ways to prevent it.
Janine Graham, head of care quality at Four Seasons Health Care, said: “The average age of people with sepsis who are admitted to hospital is 70, so making those who live, work and visit our care homes aware of the best way to prevent sepsis and to be able to spot the key symptoms can help reduce risk and keep our residents safe.”