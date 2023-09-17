Wigan care home residents learn how good oral hygiene can prevent sepsis

Watch more videos on Shots!

A “TEAth” party was held at Shawcross care home in Ashton to teach residents and their families about good oral hygiene to prevent sepsis.

There was a pink-themed tea party, before people were given new toothbrushes and shown the best way to clean their teeth.

Residents and staff at Shawcross care home learn about good oral hygiene at a "TEAth" party

There were also discussions and quizzes to reinforce the message.

It was part of a month-long initiative at Four Seasons care homes to highlight the symptoms of sepsis and ways to prevent it.