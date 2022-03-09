Millennium Care’s Good Samaritan Fund, the first of its kind by the organisation, will cover all seven of the group’s homes.

Working with Home Managers the company will aid employees financially across a range of issues.

It will be matching a staff-led fund-raiser as the team at Norley Hall Care Home support a colleague and her family.

From left to right Kath Caddick (Team Leader at Norley Hall), Kathryn Rimmer (Home Manager at Norley Hall) and Katie Salisbury (Group HR Manager at Norley Hall).

Kath Caddick’s son recently suffered a heart attack and staff rallied to help buy a defibrillator machine for the family home.

Millennium Care will match the money raised with any surplus going to the family who have suffered financially during this ordeal.

On receiving support, Kath, who is a team leader at the home said: “It filled me with joy, I was quite emotional.

“To know that my colleagues have come together for me and my family it doesn’t get better than that.

“This machine could be life-saving for my son who, due to his age, is not eligible for a pacemaker.

“On top of that, to know I will be the first person to benefit from is amazing and so unexpected.”

Katie Salisbury, Group HR Manager, said: “As a company we want our staff to feel valued and supported.

“We also understand that life throws up some unexpected challenges and we want our employees to know they can come to us with anyproblems.

“The Good Samaritan Fund is not limited, it could be an unexpected vet bill, a broken boiler or a medical emergency.”