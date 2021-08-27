Wigan care home staff recognised in regional awards

Belong staff have been recognised with an award

After a difficult 18 months, the residential homes have won the regional Social Care Hero Team Award, for their efforts during the pandemic.

The award was assessed by an individual panel of adjudicators, who praised them for their “culture of transparency” and innovation to handle the circumstances.

Gill Menguy, the general manager at Belong Wigan, said: “We are delighted to win such a prestigious award which recognises the efforts across the organisation to support colleagues and customers.

“It really is a testament to everyone’s hard work and dedication through what has been an incredibly challenging period.”

The victory is based on Belong prioritising the safety of both customers and colleagues, whilst working towards a Covid-free organisation, despite the financial challenges impacting the sector.

In particular the organisation was recognised for its strong management, early procurement of PPE and innovation in using technology.

As well as this, the dementia care specialists also remained committed, creating activities to keep spirits up and provide a community for everyone.