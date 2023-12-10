Wigan care home stars in new Christmas advert
Filmed at Worthington Lake Care Home, based in Standish, it’s part of Millennium Care which is an award-winning care group with five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
Rene Powell, 88, starred in the advert. Playing herself, she showcases what life is like at the home.
Rene said: “I’ve had so much fun getting involved and playing my part with my daughter, Gwen. It was great fun and I’m excited to see it complete!”
Alisha Bromley, Activity and Wellness Lead at Worthington Lake Care Home, said: “It was great to get involved and truly show what living in a care home is like.
“The advert just demonstrates many aspects of a normal day here, with of course a Christmas twist! It was all very natural and we’re grateful for Rene and Gwen’s support!”