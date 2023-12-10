A Wigan care home is the star of a new Christmas advert highlighting the importance of a specialised, compassionate approach to care all year round.

Filmed at Worthington Lake Care Home, based in Standish, it’s part of Millennium Care which is an award-winning care group with five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Rene Powell, 88, starred in the advert. Playing herself, she showcases what life is like at the home.

Alisha Bromley and Rene Powell

Rene said: “I’ve had so much fun getting involved and playing my part with my daughter, Gwen. It was great fun and I’m excited to see it complete!”

Alisha Bromley, Activity and Wellness Lead at Worthington Lake Care Home, said: “It was great to get involved and truly show what living in a care home is like.