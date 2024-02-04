News you can trust since 1853
Wigan carers get creative at knit and natter session

It was knit one, purl one for carers as they enjoyed a knit, natter, crochet and sew social session.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

People come together at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, in Hindley, every two weeks to get creative and chat to other carers.

The session runs from 10am to noon every other Tuesday, with the next one being held on February 13.

