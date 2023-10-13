Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls have brought out a limited edition commorative tin celebrating the famous venue's 50th anniversary.

It will appear at day full of nostalgia and Northern Soul history on Saturday October 21 in, appropriately, the Grand Arcade which on whose site the casino in Station Road once stood.

And there will be a chance to meet Brian “The Brush” Meadows between 10am and 4pm who will be signing recreations of his vintage posters and presents a unique opportunity to get your hands on some history.

New new Wigan Casino 50th anniversary Uncle Joe's Mint Balls tin

There will be a chance to visit the iconic blue plaque, a poignant symbol of the enduring soulful legacy that graces Wigan. Its significance in the Northern Soul scene cannot be overstated, and visiting it is an essential part of the day.

And there will also be a dedicated Northern Soul ection in HMV where music enthusiasts will find paradise, providing an extensive collection of tunes.

Moreover, outside the Grand Arcade, an outdoor photo exhibition in Market Place, near Wetherspoons, continues to transport visitors back in time with captivating images from the final night at Wigan Casino. This visual experience evokes powerful emotions and memories of the era.

The Museum of Wigan Life on Library Street is also hosting a special exhibition, from 10am to 2pm for those seeking a deeper understanding of the rich history. It's an opportunity to delve into the roots of this iconic movement. Upstairs in the Museum also hosts an Uncle Joe’s exhibition celebrating their 125 years in Wigan.