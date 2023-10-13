News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Wigan Casino continues to be celebrated in its 50th anniversary year with limited edition sweet tin

A new tribute to Wigan Casino has been confected for its golden anniversary year.
By Matt Pennington
Published 13th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls have brought out a limited edition commorative tin celebrating the famous venue's 50th anniversary.

It will appear at day full of nostalgia and Northern Soul history on Saturday October 21 in, appropriately, the Grand Arcade which on whose site the casino in Station Road once stood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And there will be a chance to meet Brian “The Brush” Meadows between 10am and 4pm who will be signing recreations of his vintage posters and presents a unique opportunity to get your hands on some history.

New new Wigan Casino 50th anniversary Uncle Joe's Mint Balls tinNew new Wigan Casino 50th anniversary Uncle Joe's Mint Balls tin
New new Wigan Casino 50th anniversary Uncle Joe's Mint Balls tin
Most Popular
Read More
Huge affordable housing development in Wigan gets approval

There will be a chance to visit the iconic blue plaque, a poignant symbol of the enduring soulful legacy that graces Wigan. Its significance in the Northern Soul scene cannot be overstated, and visiting it is an essential part of the day.

And there will also be a dedicated Northern Soul ection in HMV where music enthusiasts will find paradise, providing an extensive collection of tunes.

Moreover, outside the Grand Arcade, an outdoor photo exhibition in Market Place, near Wetherspoons, continues to transport visitors back in time with captivating images from the final night at Wigan Casino. This visual experience evokes powerful emotions and memories of the era.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Museum of Wigan Life on Library Street is also hosting a special exhibition, from 10am to 2pm for those seeking a deeper understanding of the rich history. It's an opportunity to delve into the roots of this iconic movement. Upstairs in the Museum also hosts an Uncle Joe’s exhibition celebrating their 125 years in Wigan.

A spokesperson for Uncle Joe’s said: “Save the date, spread the word, and join us on October 21 to make this day an unforgettable experience! In Wigan, the heart of Northern Soul, we come together to honor the past and create new memories for the future.”

Related topics:Grand ArcadeStation RoadWiganUncle Joe