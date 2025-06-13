The life of an American singing legend who became a regular at The Wigan Casino and remained a friend of the town until the end of his days is to be celebrated next month.

The Soul and Northern Soul performer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Hunt died in February at the age of 91.

Hunt would perform to packed-out Allnighters at the famous Station Road venue and returned many times after it closed for shows at local clubs as well as the Grand Arcade in 2009 which, of course, stands on the site of the Casino.​

Born in 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the young Tommy showed musical promise from an early age and entered many talent shows.

Tommy Hunt performing in the Grand Arcade - close to where the Wigan Casino once stood - in 2009

In Chicago he formed a group called the Five Echoes and was then drafted into the famous group The Flamingos whose biggest hit came in 1959 with I Only Have Eyes for You, which Dusty Springfield loved, recorded and turned into a worldwide smash.

Hunt became a regular performer at the New York Apollo alongside artists including Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, The Supremes, Dionne Warwick and Chuck Berry.

By 1969, he was touring Europe and ended up in the UK.

After several performances in its theatre clubs, Hunt sang at the second anniversary of Wigan Casino and there followed success on the Northern Soul scene.

He was approached by Russ and Mike Walker of the Casino, and released several hits on Spark Records.

The first was a cover version of a song formerly sung by Roy Hamilton, titled Crackin' Up which peaked at 39 in the UK charts in 1975.

Then came another chart success Loving on the Losing Side and his track, One Fine Morning, reached No 44 in 1976.

After the Casino closed in 1981 Tommy continued to appear at many local clubs in Wigan including Maximes, The Monaco and, just a few years ago, at the Charles Dickens.

His close pal, recording manager and former Casino DJ Russ Winstanley is now involved in organising two days of musical tributes to Tommy which will take place at Worsley Mesnes Social Club – changing its name to Worsley Mesnes Soul Club for one weekend only – on Saturday July 26 (6pm to 12am) and Sunday July 27 (1pm to 9pm).

Among those appearing will be Hunt mentees Johnny Boy Pryers and Paul Stuart Davies who will perform some of Tommy’s hits. And there will of course be a number of DJ sets, including ones from Russ Winstanley, Alan King, John King, Di Herring and Ste Strett.

Tickets are just £5 for each gig.

Russ said: “It was so very sad to lose such an incredible singer and personality. He was my best friend.

"It was essential that we paid tribute to this fabulous man and musician and we hope as many people as possible will flock to Worsley Mesnes Soul Club.

"A lot of us are a bit old for allnighters these days so it is being split over the weekend. Tickets – and wristbands! - are available for one or the other or both.”

Ring John King on 07788 876120 or email [email protected]

Proceeds go towards a blue plaque to Tommy on the Wigan Casino site and the Brain Tumour Charity.