Wigan character actress unrecognisable in new All Creatures Great and Small role
and live on Freeview channel 276
Viewers will have to look closely to realise that Granny Binks, in episode 1 of the new series of All Creatures Great and Small, is being played by Ince’s own Pam Shaw.
But she says she had a hoot filming her scenes up in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales and working alongside Nicholas Ralph, who plays vet James Herriot in the much-loved Channel 5 drama which returns to our screens at 9pm on October 5.
It’s wartime and Granny Binks lives in a hovel with grandson Wesley whom she has raised in his parents’ absence. The RSPCA gets involved – and then the vets - when concerns are raised for the welfare of Wesley’s dog Duke when in fact Wesley is starving himself to feed his beloved pet.
Pam, whose previous screen appearances include Alien Autopsy, Shameless, Britain’s Got The Pop Factor and Eric and Ernie, said she was given the Rolls-Royce treatment.
She added: “It was lovely. I got executive travel to and from the location in Thirsk where we filmed; I was very well looked-after all round. Nicholas Ralphs was very friendly too.
"It took four or five days because we had to keep coming back because of bad weather. But it was a great experience. It was a challenge to get the part and I was pleased when I did.”
Pam will also be appearing in the upcoming Andrew Buchan comedy thriller series Passenger, some of which has been filmed at Haigh Woodland Park, and has also recently shot a Morrison’s cafe commercial.